Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,021 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

