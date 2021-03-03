Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 43,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.