Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,171,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAGG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,996. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

