Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,688 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

