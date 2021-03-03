Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 8.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares were up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 1,513,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,148,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851,523 shares of company stock worth $99,505,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148,204 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

