Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,785. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 624.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Life Storage by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

