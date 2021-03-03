Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.