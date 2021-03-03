Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages affordable independent living residential land lease communities for working, semi-retired, or retired people in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

