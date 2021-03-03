Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.97 and last traded at $156.52. 256,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 822,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

