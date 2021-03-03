Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.40 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $192.40 million and approximately $426.57 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00793852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00028336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,395,867 tokens. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

