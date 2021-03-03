LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,448.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $13.85 million and $27,448.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00029293 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,404,992 coins and its circulating supply is 707,852,108 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

