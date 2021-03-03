Litecoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.61 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.61 billion and approximately $6.36 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $189.44 or 0.00371623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,587,800 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

