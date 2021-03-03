Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,099,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $1,887,130.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50.

LFUS stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $75,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

