Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,831 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.73% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $116,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

