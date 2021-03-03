LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.50 and last traded at $58.65. 1,005,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 923,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

