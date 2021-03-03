Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.74. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $55.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

