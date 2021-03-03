Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.32

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 7535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,794. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $3,677,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

