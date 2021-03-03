LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $312.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

