LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.85.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

