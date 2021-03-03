LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.