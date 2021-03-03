LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

