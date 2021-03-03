LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

