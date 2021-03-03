LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $387.92 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $396.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

