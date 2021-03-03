LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6,812.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.