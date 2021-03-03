Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $295.68 and last traded at $295.99. Approximately 2,475,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,330,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

