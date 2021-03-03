Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3,204.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

