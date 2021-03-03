Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Announces Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. 840,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

LL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

