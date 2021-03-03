Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 6.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $28.97. 3,065,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,517,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

