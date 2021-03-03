Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Up 311.5% in February

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 311.5% from the January 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. 56,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,654. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

