Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 105,500 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.18. The company had a trading volume of 464,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.98. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$13.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.96.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

