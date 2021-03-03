Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LXFR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 110,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

