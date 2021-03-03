Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.53

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 2096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

