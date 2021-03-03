Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $278,800.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00.

LYFT opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

