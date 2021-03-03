Macquarie Increases International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $25.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

IGT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

