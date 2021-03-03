Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $821,325.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $187,818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,115.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

