Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Shares of MDGL opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

