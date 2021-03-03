MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 1,016,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 831,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.