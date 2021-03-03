Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 8.8% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heronetta Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 21,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,164. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.