Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.63

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.63 and last traded at $87.23, with a volume of 49488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Magna International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $7,122,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

