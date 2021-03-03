Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

MGA opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Magna International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

