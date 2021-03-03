Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC remained flat at $$22.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

