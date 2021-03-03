Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 4,713 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $306,627.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,266,996 shares in the company, valued at $342,670,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Main Street Banking Partners L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,118,336.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $13,832,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

