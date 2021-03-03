Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

MNGPF remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

