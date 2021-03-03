Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price (up previously from C$25.50) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Manulife Financial to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.59.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,529. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$26.32. The firm has a market cap of C$50.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

