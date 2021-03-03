Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

