Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

