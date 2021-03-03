Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,684. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

