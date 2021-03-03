Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

MCHX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,684. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

