Mariner Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,202. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.