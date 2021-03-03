Mark J. Erceg Acquires 10,761 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,703. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

